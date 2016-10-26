Getting One Of The Most From Your Hotel Stay - Some Tips For Travelers

Every year, tons of people book their dream vacations. For some, the vacation goes as planned, and a good time is had by all. For others, however, what should be a pleasurable time is ruined simply because they picked the wrong hotel. Don't let that happen to you. You can prevent it by applying the tips you find below.

To make sure that you don't have an allergic reaction to the soaps and shampoos that you find in hotel rooms, bring your own, particularly if you have sensitive skin. While it's nice to find the freebies, the rash that sometimes results is quite unpleasant. Take along your own things to keep things clean.

If you've left amenities at home, ask the front desk. Often you won't need to go out to buy things like toothpaste and toothbrushes. The front desk typically has the staples available to customers at no cost whatsoever. Sure it's only a few dollars saved, but every dollar counts.

Use sensible safety and security precautions when you stay at a hotel. Find out where all the fire exits are in case of an emergency. Also, note where the nearby fire extinguishers are located. If you have any valuables, keep them in the safe at the desk or in the room.

There are a number of things to consider when deciding which hotel to stay at. Price is one, but a prime location is another. You may want free WiFi access, a convenient location, free long distance or a nice pool or gym. Try locating a tip that checks off as much of your wish list as is realistic.

If you are interested in "going green" when traveling, try going to a "green" hotel. Start by looking for these hotels online. There are several organizations that let you search for these hotels easily like Green Hotels Association and Green Globe. They will have a comprehensive list of green hotels in different locations.

If you want to keep your regular running routine, pack your GPS and running clothes. Simply set an alarm or get a wake up call and take an early morning run. Even if you are running down roads or down city streets, you'll get a new perspective on the city you're visiting before you're done.

If you want to book a good couples massage, you should not wait until the last minute. Frequently, the best massage people will be booked by name. This means that if you book early, you'll have a better experience.

Find out what perks are offered on hotel club floors before deciding the extra premium isn't worth the cost. At some hotels, staying on a club floor can mean benefits like free food and even full meals. Factor up the potential expenses of paying for those on their own, and you might see that an upgrade can actually save you money.

If you don't have your heart set on a certain hotel, try using a website like Hotels.com. These types of sites let you put in bids and then return a list of hotels in your price range. The only drawback is that they may not reveal which hotel you have booked until after you have committed to staying there.

If you checked out a hotel price a few weeks ago, be sure to check it out again. Prices for hotel rooms fluctuate not only week to week, but also day to day. There could be a new price available just because you waited. This is especially true if there's a lot of extra room inventory.

If you are going to need a rollaway or crib, ask for this when making your reservation. They may not have any available. Sometimes, they cost extra, too. Talk about these things when you make your reservations.

Be aware of the check in and check out times for the hotel at which you are staying. If you arrive too early, your room may not be ready, and you may have to wait a few hours to access it. If you fail to check out by the appointed time, you may be charged for an extra day. Knowing the hotel policies with regard to check in and check out times can save you some aggravation.

Whether your stay is for business or pleasure, you want to have a pleasant stay. You also want the satisfaction of knowing that you got a good deal. So keep the hints listed above in your bag of tricks as you book your next stay. You will find that it pays off in saving and in satisfaction.