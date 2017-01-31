Do Not Miss These Travel Tips Before You Set Out On Your Next Journey!

Whether you have booked a trip out of town, out of the state, or even out of the country, there is a good chance that you will benefit from the useful advice found in this selection of handpicked travel tips. From packing your bags to shopping for souvenirs, enjoy these tips.

Do not bother wrapping gifts. A lot of people buy small souvenirs when traveling. If you are planning on bringing something back to a loved one, don't bother wrapping it before you return home. On the off chance that your bag is inspected, it will have to be unwrapped anyway.

Make sure your house does not look vacant while you are away. Coming home to find that you have been robbed would be a nightmare. If you intend to be gone for a considerable length of time, consider redirecting or having a friend pick up your mail for you.

When you are traveling overseas, make sure that you know and obey all of the local laws. The embassies and consulates can only help you so much. If you commit a crime on foreign soil, according to foreign law, your government will be unable to override those laws and you must submit to the punishment of that country's laws.

When traveling by airplane, look for shops in the airport that have swap shelves. These shelves are for travelers to brings books and exchange them for other books. So if your flight is delayed and you finished your book already, head over to a swap shelf and exchange it for one you've been wanting to read!

Show your loyalty. Even if you are only planning to stay one night, if your hotel has a loyalty program, it can be worth it to join. In addition to additional amenities, such as garment pressing or free meals, a guest who is perceived as a loyal customer is less likely to be chosen if the hotel is overbooked and needs to cancel a reservation or needs to substitute a lower quality room.

Check out last minute travel deals. If you have the flexibility in schedule and destination, you can save a lot of money by booking your travel at the last minute. Many hotels and airlines drastically reduce prices for dates in the near future to fill seats and rooms that will otherwise go empty.

Make a portable washing machine with a plastic bag. Save money by skipping expensive coin-operated washers and dryers when you travel by using a do-it-yourself tip. Find or pack a large and sturdy plastic bag, and add a little laundry soap and water. Put your clothes in the bag, and shake. Drain the soapy water and repeat the process with clean water, then hang the clothes to dry.

When traveling, always make sure you have money and photo ID with you at all times. In the event of an emergency these two items will allow you to access resources that you need. If you take medication regularly be sure to carry a two-day supply on you as well.

Be very careful of sending text messages while traveling. While roaming charges within your home country are becoming less common, do not make the mistake of assuming your 'unlimited texting' plan is valid abroad and check with your phone company. Many travelers have come home from vacation to find an unexpectedly large phone bill waiting for them due to overseas usage fees.

Buy American souvenirs to barter overseas. Stop at a local dollar store and pick up small souvenirs like postcards, t-shirts, and tiny replicas of famous landmarks. Foreigners love these trinkets, and they will go out of their way to get them. Bring them along and use them to get a souvenir that you have always wanted.

To make a long airport layover fly by in a flash, see if you can purchase a day pass for one of the airport's exclusive lounges. These lounges are meant for the airlines' best customers, but with a day pass, you will be able to relax in style with free food and drinks, as well as, clean bathrooms, while you wait for your flight.

Ask for directions prior to leaving your hotel. Your concierge is going to be able to give you the best directions to find the places that you would like to go during your stay. If you happen to get lost while you are out, ask directions from a family or a woman with children.

If you have questions about the hotel, the best time to call is around midnight. The people working the desk most likely aren't busy and will be able to give you their full attention. If you call during the day, most likely they've got people there in person and others calling on the phone to distract them.

Go over your auto insurance policy prior to leaving home if you plan to rent a car during your trip. Rental car agents will try and sell you additional insurance, but they don't care if you actually need it or not. Generally speaking, most car insurance policies include some coverage when it comes to third party liability. So it is important to check with your auto insurance company before beginning purchasing an additional policy.

If you plan on going backpacking, make sure you pack the proper gear. Even the most experienced backpackers can get lost, so it is important to bring flashlights, food, large amounts of water, matches and first aid supplies. Also, dress appropriately. Wear layers and avoid cotton clothing and jeans.

Do not forget to drink a lot of water when you are on the plane. It is important that you maintain hydration so that you can feel refreshed and comfortable from the inside out when traveling. Also, it is essential to digest your food properly, especially if you have a long flight.

Bring several copies of all of your documentation, including reservation records. It's hard to know when your luggage might be lost, your purse might be stolen, or you end stuck out in the rain for half an hour. Having multiple copies of important documents means that you're more prepared no matter what happens.

Now that you have more knowledge about traveling you should have ideas about what you want to do and where you want to travel. Think about all that you learned and start planning your trips accordingly, just remember to apply all that you learned and you should be well on your way to some great adventures in the future.